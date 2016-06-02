版本:
BRIEF-Corvel reports quarterly earnings per share of $0.34

June 2 Corvel Corp

* Corvel announces revenues and earnings

* Quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to $128 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

