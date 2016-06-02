版本:
BRIEF-SAIC awarded Navsup business systems center contract

June 2 Science Applications International

* Contract has 1-year base period of performance, 4 one-year options, potential value of $809.5 million for all awardees

* Saic awarded navsup business systems center contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

