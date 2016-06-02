版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Management prices $275 million offering

June 2 Ares Management Lp

* Ares management, l.p. Announces pricing of $275 million in preferred units

* Pricing of a $275 million offering of 11,000,000 of its 7.00% series a preferred units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

