公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-American Woodmark reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.81

June 2 American Woodmark Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* American woodmark corporation announces fourth quarter results

* Q4 sales $240.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $237.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

