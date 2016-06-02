BRIEF-Towerstream sees Q2 adjusted ebitda from continuing ops between loss of $250,000 to profit of $250,000

June 2 Towerstream Corp

* Towerstream corp says q2 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations is expected to range between a loss of $250,000 and a profit of $250,000

* Company has in inventory enough equipment to bring an additional 300 buildings "on-net" at significantly reduced cap-ex

