BRIEF-Juniper Pharmaceuticals says CEO Frank Condella to retire

June 2 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces planned retirement of CEO Frank Condella

* Condella will continue to serve as president and CEO until his successor is in place

* Search for his successor is underway

* Remains on track to report results of multi-center double-blind Phase 2B trial evaluating col-1077 in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)