公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says May sales fell 10.4 pct to $67.4 mln

June 2 Buckle Inc :

* May sales fell 10.4 percent to $67.4 million

* May comparable store net sales, decreased 11.0 percent

* The Buckle Inc Reports May 2016 net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

