BRIEF-Delivra signs licensing agreement with Kalytera Therapeutics

June 2 Delivra Corp :

* Delivra signs technology licensing agreement with Kalytera Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

