2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Rex American reports Q1 diluted EPS of $0.43

June 2 Rex American Resources Corp :

* Rex American Resources reports first quarter diluted EPS of $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 sales $100.2 million versus $105.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

