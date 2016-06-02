版本:
BRIEF-Ciena reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.34

June 2 Ciena Corp

* Ciena reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $640.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $630.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $655 million to $685 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted gross margin in mid-40s percentage range

* Q3 revenue view $664.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

