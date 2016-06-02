版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-CWB reports Q2 earnings c$0.40/shr

June 2 Canadian Western Bank

* CWB reports second quarter financial performance

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.40

* Q2 revenue view c$161.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted cash earnings per share c$0.41

* Q2 revenue c$164.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐