BRIEF-China Ceramics Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.26

June 2 China Ceramics Co Ltd :

* China Ceramics announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 0.26

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Qtrly revenue was $20.8 million

* Q1 revenue fell 36 percent to RMB 134.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

