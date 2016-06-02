版本:
BRIEF-Mylan launches generic rythmol sustained-release capsules

June 2 Mylan NV

* Mylan launches generic rythmol sustained-release capsules

* U.S. launch of propafenone hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP, 225 mg, 325 mg, 425 mg, a generic version of glaxosmithkline's Rythmol Sr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

