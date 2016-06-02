版本:
BRIEF-Cato reports May same-store sales down 2 pct

June 2 Cato

* Reports May same-store sales down 2 pct

* May same store sales fell 2 percent

* May same store sales were below expectations

* May sales fell 1 percent to $87.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

