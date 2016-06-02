版本:
BRIEF-Medivation and Astellas initiate Phase III trial of enzalutamide

June 2 Medivation Inc

* Astellas and Medivation initiate Phase III trial of enzalutamide in patients with triple-negative breast cancer

* Trial, which will be led by Medivation, is expected to begin patient enrollment in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

