版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications gets FDA approval of NetSpot

June 2 Advanced Accelerator Applications :

* Advanced Accelerator Applications Announces FDA Approval Of Netspot(Tm) (Somakit-tate), a kit for the preparation of Gallium GA 68 Dotatate for neuroendocrine tumor detection

* Advanced Accelerator Applications SA says Netspot TM will be made available to US market as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐