BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator Applications gets FDA approval of NetSpot

June 2 Advanced Accelerator Applications :

* Advanced Accelerator Applications Announces FDA Approval Of Netspot(Tm) (Somakit-tate), a kit for the preparation of Gallium GA 68 Dotatate for neuroendocrine tumor detection

* Advanced Accelerator Applications SA says Netspot TM will be made available to US market as soon as possible