公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Kratos receives $2.6 million CBRNE program awards

June 2 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc :

* Kratos receives $2.6 million chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high explosives (CBRNE) program awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

