版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan launches generic vidaza injection

June 2 Mylan NV :

* Mylan launches generic vidaza injection

* Mylan NV says U.S. Launch of azacitidine for injection, 100 mg/vial, which is a generic version of Celgene's vidaza injection, 100 mg/vial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

