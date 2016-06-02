BRIEF-CME Group posts May average daily volume of 14.9 mln contracts/day

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Cme Group Inc :
* CME Group achieved average daily volume of 14.9 million contracts per day in May 2016, up 6 percent from May 2015
* CME Group Inc says May 2016 options volume averaged 2.8 million contracts per day, up 10 percent versus May 2015
* Says total open interest at end of May was 113 mln contracts, up 23 percent from year-end 2015
* CME Group Inc says May 2016 volume averaged 14.9 million contracts per day, up 6 percent from May 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process