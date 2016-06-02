BRIEF-Wesco international announces private offering of $350 mln senior notes due 2024

June 2 Wesco International Inc

* Wesco International, Inc announces proposed private offering of $350 million senior notes due 2024

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to repay its 6.0 pct convertible senior debentures due 2029

* Until 2029 debentures are repaid, co plans to use proceeds to temporarily reduce other debt facilities