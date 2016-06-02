BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin renews its normal course issuer bid

June 2 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc renews its normal course issuer bid

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - board has filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 4, 2016

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - maximum of 3 million common shares, representing about 2 pct of issued and outstanding shares may be purchased under NCIB

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says purchases may commence on June 6, 2016 and will terminate no later than June 5, 2017