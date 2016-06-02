版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Hub International acquires assets of 1st Alaska Insurance LLC

June 2 Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Alaska

* Based 1st alaska insurance, llc

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐