BRIEF-Achaogen awarded $20 mln contract option by BARDA for developing plazomicin

June 2 Achaogen Awarded $20 Million Contract Option By Barda To Support Development Of Plazomicin For Multi

* Achaogen inc says entered into an agreement to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares for gross proceeds of about $25 million

* Achaogen inc says plans to draw $10 million in additional debt under its existing loan agreement with solar capital ltd

* Drug resistant gram-negative infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

