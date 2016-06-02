版本:
BRIEF-Mesa Labs Q4 earnings per share $1.06

June 2 Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs reports record net income and revenues

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Revenues for q4 increased 34 percent to $24.8 million

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.33 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

