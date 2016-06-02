版本:
BRIEF-Achaogen raises $25 million in private placement

June 2 Achaogen Inc

* Expects to use proceeds of financing to advance its research and development programs

* Achaogen raises $25 million in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

