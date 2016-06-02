版本:
BRIEF-Luxor reports $302,000 loss for Q1 2016

June 2 Luxor Industrial Corp

* Q1 sales C$2.584 million versus C$998,800

* Luxor reports $302,000 loss for first quarter 2016 as significant start up costs are incurred to commence USA turnkey framing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

