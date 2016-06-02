BRIEF-Soufun Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.23

June 2 Soufun Holdings Ltd

* Fang announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Soufun Holdings Ltd says adjusts its total revenue guidance for 2016 from $1,060.2 million to around $1,148.6 million

* Q1 revenue $204.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.1 million

