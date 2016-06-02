BRIEF-Trican Well Service raises size of public offering to 37.5 mln shares

June 2 Trican Well Service Ltd

* Trican Well Service increases bought deal to $60 million

* To increase size of offering to 37.5 million common shares of Trican at a price of $1.60 per common share

* Common shares are being offered on a "bought deal" basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank