公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Stratasys announces retirement of David Reis as CEO

June 2 Stratasys Ltd :

* Stratasys announces retirement of David Reis as CEO

* Effective July 1, Ilan Levin, a member of board and executive committee of Stratasys, will assume role of CEO

* Reis will remain a member of Stratasys board of directors as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

