公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Savant Explorations appoints Thomas Herdman as CFO

June 2 Savant Explorations Ltd :

* Savant appoints chief financial officer

* Appointment of Thomas Herdman as Chief Financial Officer

* Herdman replaces Reg Advocaat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

