BRIEF-Qlik to be bought by Thoma Bravo for $30.50/share

* Qlik announces agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $30.50 per share

* Qlik will retain existing executive team

* Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Qlik

* All-Cash transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion

* Qlik Technologies Inc says agreement was unanimously approved by Qlik's board of directors

* Qlik will maintain its corporate headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania