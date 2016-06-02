版本:
BRIEF-Village Super Market posts Q3 earnings $0.42 per Class A share

June 2 Village Super Market Inc

* Village Super Market Inc reports results for the third quarter ended April 23, 2016

* Q3 same store sales rose 0.2 percent

* Q3 sales rose 0.2 percent to $387.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42 per Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

