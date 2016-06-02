BRIEF-Village Super Market posts Q3 earnings $0.42 per Class A share

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Village Super Market Inc
* Village Super Market Inc reports results for the third quarter ended April 23, 2016
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Q3 sales rose 0.2 percent to $387.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42 per Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process