公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-IES Holdings to acquire Technibus Inc for about $45 mln

June 2 IES Holdings

* IES Holdings announces agreement to acquire Technibus, Inc.

* Technibus will operate as a subsidiary in IES's infrastructure solutions segment and will continue to operate under Technibus name

* IES Holdings Inc says transaction valued at about $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

