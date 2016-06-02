版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties says public offering priced at $18 per share

June 2 Easterly Government Properties Inc

* Pricing of a public offering of an aggregate of 6.1 million shares of its common stock

* Says public offering priced at $18.00 per share

* Easterly government properties announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐