版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Mainstreet Health closes $95 million public offering

June 2 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :

* Announces closing of $95 million public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

