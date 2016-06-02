版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-HedgePath says FDA grants orphan drug designation to its pill

June 2 HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* FDA grants orphan drug designation to SUBA-Itraconazole for treatment of patients with Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐