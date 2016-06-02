版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Gold appoints W. Pierce Carson as president and CEO

June 2 Magellan Gold Corp

* Magellan Gold Corporation appoints senior mining executive W. Pierce Carson as President and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

