BRIEF-Philips Lighting pledges to sell more than 2 bln LED light bulbs by 2020

June 2 Philips Lighting BV

* Philips lighting pledges to the world's energy ministers to sell more than two billion led light bulbs by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

