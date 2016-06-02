版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Lasalle Hotel Properties to sell Indianapolis Marriott Downtown for $165 mln

June 2 LaSalle Hotel Properties

* Lasalle Hotel Properties says deal valued at $165 million

* Lasalle Hotel Properties announces contract to sell Indianapolis Marriott Downtown Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐