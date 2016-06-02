BRIEF-Hovnanian Enterprises reports Q2 loss of $0.06 per share

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
June 2 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.06
* Total revenues were $654.7 million in Q2 of fiscal 2016, an increase of 39.6%
* As of April 30, number of homes in contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 11.7% to 3,453 homes
* Hovnanian Enterprises Inc says consolidated deliveries were 1,598 homes in Q2 of fiscal 2016, a 30.7% increase
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion
* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $200 million and $225 million in FY 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hovnanian Enterprises reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue rose 39.6 percent to $654.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
