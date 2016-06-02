版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Tudor Gold says agreed to buy property in Golden Triangle area, British Columbia

June 2 Tudor Gold Corp

* Entered into option agreement for right to acquire 100% interest in a property located in Golden Triangle Area, in Skeena Mining Division

* Tudor Gold Corp. announces another new property acquisition in Golden Triangle area, British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

