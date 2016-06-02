版本:
BRIEF-Ocean power technologies announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants

June 2 Ocean Power Technologies

* Ocean power technologies announces pricing of registered direct public offering of common stock and warrants

* Pricing registered direct offering of 417,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase aggregate of 145,950 shares

* Each share of common stock is being sold together with a warrant to purchase 0.35 shares of common stock at combined price of $4.60/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [OPTT.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

