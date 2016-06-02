版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 00:46 BJT

BRIEF-National Bank Of Canada announces NVCC preferred share offering

June 2 National Bank Of Canada

* National Bank Of Canada announces NVCC preferred share offering

* Issuance of 10 million non-cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares series 36 at a price of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐