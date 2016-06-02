版本:
BRIEF-Reko posts Q3 basic earnings per share of C$0.17

June 2 Reko International Group Inc :

* Reko announces third quarter results for fiscal 2016

* Q3 basic earnings per share C$0.17

* Qtrly consolidated sales for quarter ended April 30, 2016, were $12.6 million, compared to $13.5 million in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

