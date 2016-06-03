版本:
BRIEF-SAP names president to lead team offering solutions for SMBS

June 3 SAP SE :

* Appointed Barry Padgett as SAP's new president of SAP Business One, SAP Anywhere, and SAP Business ByDesign teams, effective July 1, 2016

* SAP appoints new president to lead team offering solutions for SMBS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

