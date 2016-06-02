BRIEF-Five Below reports Q1 EPS $0.12

June 2 Five Below Inc :

* Five Below, Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $192.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $188 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 3% increase in comparable store sales for Q2

* Sees approximate 3% increase in comparable store sales for FY

* FY earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 diluted income per common share range of $0.16 to $0.17

* For fiscal 2016, co sees diluted income per common share of $1.27 to $1.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $219.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales $995 million to $1.005 billion

* Q1 same store sales rose 4.9 percent

* Q1 same store sales rose 4.9 percent