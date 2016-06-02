版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics provides update on cortisol modulation oncology program

June 2 Corcept Therapeutics Inc

* Corcept Therapeutics provides update of progress in cortisol modulation oncology program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

