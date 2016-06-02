BRIEF-Zumiez Q1 loss per share $0.08

June 2 Zumiez Inc

* Zumiez Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 same store sales fell 7.5 percent

* Sees Q2 2016 sales $172 million to $176 million

* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended april 30, 2016 decreased 7.5%

* Guidance is based on an anticipated comparable sales decrease in 6% to 8% range for Q2 of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $181.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 net loss per diluted share of approximately $0.09 to $0.13

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $173 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.4 million