版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Huntsman names president of textile effects division

June 2 Huntsman Corp

* Huntsman names new president of textile effects division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐