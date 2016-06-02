版本:
BRIEF-Ambarella Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05

June 2 Ambarella Inc

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue $57.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $57 million

* Repurchase program will be funded using ambarella's working capital

* Expect some adverse impact to business caused by disruption in supply of sony image sensors to customers due to April Japanese earthquake

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $75 million of its ordinary shares

* Ambarella, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

